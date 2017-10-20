Radio news story of Iwakuni motorcyclists take Basic RiderCourse. Soundbites from Sgt. Kelly Bushey and Cpl. Michael Cramer.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2017 20:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49820
|Filename:
|1710/DOD_104983409.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Iwakuni motorcyclists take Basic RiderCourse (Radio), by Cpl Sara Abrego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT