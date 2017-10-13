(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iwakuni students learn the rules of the road when it comes to bicycle safety (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.13.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Emily Kirk 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Iwakuni Provost Marshal’s Office keeps the air station up on its wheels by teaching students bicycle safety. Marine Corporal Emily Kirk sat in on the class to see what is right and wrong while on the road. This story includes soundbites from Lance Cpl. James Davis, Muncie, Indiana.

