Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni kicks off the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a proclamation signing and candlelight vigil. Marine Cpl. Emily Kirk joined the Family Advocacy Program to see how the air station shows support for victims of domestic violence. This story includes soundbites from Marlo Abraham, Greenville, South Carolina.
This work, Iwakuni lights way to recognize, end domestic violence (Radio), by Cpl Emily Kirk, identified by DVIDS
