    Marines compete against professional Japanese basketball team (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.03.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Katie Curtis 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Service members from Marine Aircraft Group 12 competed against the Hiroshima Dragonflies, a professional Japanese basketball team, to build relationships between America and Japan. Lance Corporal Katie Curtis took to the courts to find out who won. This story includes soundbites from MSgt Benjamin Armijo, Yuma, Arizona.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 02:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49614
    Filename: 1710/DOD_104917494.mp3
    Length: 00:01:03
    Year 2017
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: YUMA, AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines compete against professional Japanese basketball team (Radio), by LCpl Katie Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

