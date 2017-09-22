(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific inducts aircraft (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.22.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Sara Abrego 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Radio story of Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific inducted the very first aircraft into their new hangar on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. Marine Corporal Sara Abrego attended the induction and ceremony to honor this historical event for the air station. Soundbites of LCDR Devin Corrigan, FRC West Pac officer in charge and CAPT Matthew Edwards, FRC West Pac commanding officer.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2017
    Date Posted: 09.26.2017 03:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:33
