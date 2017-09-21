(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Enlisted sailor aids chaplain’s mission (Radio)

    IWAKUNI , YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.21.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Calvin Hilt 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Religious program specialists do much of the behind the scenes work that helps Chaplains perform their duties. Marine Corporal Calvin Hilt went to the chapel to ask RP3 Khyera Martin what she does day to day.
    Tune into AFN Iwakuni throughout the month to learn more about what you can do to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

