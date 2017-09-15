Date Taken: 09.15.2017 Date Posted: 09.17.2017 23:41 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 49450 Filename: 1709/DOD_104855746.mp3 Length: 00:01:14 Year 2017 Genre Blues Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Chaplain gives resiliency, readiness training (Radio), by Cpl Sara Abrego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.