    Chaplain gives resiliency, readiness training (Radio)

    Chaplain gives resiliency, readiness training (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.15.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Sara Abrego 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Radio story of Marine Wing Support Squadron 171's chaplain and senior leadership giving resiliency and readiness training.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2017
    Date Posted: 09.17.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain gives resiliency, readiness training (Radio), by Cpl Sara Abrego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

