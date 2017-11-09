Marines on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni came together to honor those lost on 9/11, sixteen years ago. Marine Sergeant Kate Busto went to the scene of a memorial event, held by Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, to honor those fallen. This story includes soundbites from GySgt. Benjamin Warshaw, Candia, New Hampshire
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2017 01:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49356
|Filename:
|1709/DOD_104823144.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|CANDIA, NH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines honor fallen 9/11 emergency responders (Radio), by Sgt Kate Busto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT