    Marines honor fallen 9/11 emergency responders (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.11.2017

    Audio by Sgt. Kate Busto 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Marines on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni came together to honor those lost on 9/11, sixteen years ago. Marine Sergeant Kate Busto went to the scene of a memorial event, held by Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, to honor those fallen. This story includes soundbites from GySgt. Benjamin Warshaw, Candia, New Hampshire

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2017
    Date Posted: 09.11.2017 01:53
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines honor fallen 9/11 emergency responders (Radio), by Sgt Kate Busto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

