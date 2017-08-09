(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iwakuni Marines dive through Aquatics Maximum Power Intense Training (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.08.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Debra Daco 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Marines are amphibious by nature, that’s why programs like the Aquatics Maximum Power Intense Training exist. Petty officer second class Debra Daco dove into the story behind AMP-IT and why it benefits Marines and their swimming abilities. This story includes soundbites from Capt Kassia Regehr, Exeter, California.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwakuni Marines dive through Aquatics Maximum Power Intense Training (Radio), by PO2 Debra Daco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

