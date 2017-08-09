Iwakuni Marines dive through Aquatics Maximum Power Intense Training (Radio)

Marines are amphibious by nature, that’s why programs like the Aquatics Maximum Power Intense Training exist. Petty officer second class Debra Daco dove into the story behind AMP-IT and why it benefits Marines and their swimming abilities. This story includes soundbites from Capt Kassia Regehr, Exeter, California.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2017 21:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49337
|Filename:
|1709/DOD_104813717.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|EXETER, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
