    Japan, United States sharpen abilities to respond to missile threats (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.01.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Emily Kirk 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    The Japan Air Self Defense Force trained with the Patriot Advanced Capability three on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to improve their skills in an unfamiliar environment. Marine Cpl. Emily Kirk went to flight line to see how the J-A-S-D-F will handle a missile threat. This story includes soundbites from Lt. Col. Robert Vuolo, Parsippany, New Jersey.

