The American Red Cross Iwakuni Station partnered with the Japanese Red Cross Society for a blood drive to benefit local hospitals. Marine Corporal Emily Kirk hopped on the donation bus to see how U-S and Japanese relations are strengthened by selfless donations from the local community. This story includes soundbites from Cpl. Michael Wessinger, Brenham, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2017 00:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49183
|Filename:
|1708/DOD_104768167.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|BRENHAM, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, American, Japanese Red Cross collects blood for Japanese hospitals (Radio), by Cpl Emily Kirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT