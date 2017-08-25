(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    American, Japanese Red Cross collects blood for Japanese hospitals (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.25.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Emily Kirk 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    The American Red Cross Iwakuni Station partnered with the Japanese Red Cross Society for a blood drive to benefit local hospitals. Marine Corporal Emily Kirk hopped on the donation bus to see how U-S and Japanese relations are strengthened by selfless donations from the local community. This story includes soundbites from Cpl. Michael Wessinger, Brenham, Texas.

