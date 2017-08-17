(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 125 returns to Iwakuni (Radio)

    Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 125 returns to Iwakuni (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.17.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Sara Abrego 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 125 deployed aboard the USS Ronald Reagan for the first time with Carrier Air Wing 5. Marine Corporal Sara Abrego went to the flight line to welcome home their E2-D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. This story contains soundbites from Navy Lt. Daniel Hunziker and PO1 Danny Figueroa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2017
    Date Posted: 08.21.2017 21:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49114
    Filename: 1708/DOD_104748301.mp3
    Length: 00:00:57
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 125 returns to Iwakuni (Radio), by Cpl Sara Abrego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    communications
    CVN 76
    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    CVW 5
    Pacific
    United States Marine Corps
    US Marine
    radar
    Iwakuni
    Navy
    aircraft
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Marines
    high definition
    aviation
    deployment
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    E2-D Advanced Hawkeye
    VAW 125
    AFN Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    combat-ready
    Indo-Asia-Pacific
    PO1 Danny Figueroa
    Lt. Daniel Hunziker

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT