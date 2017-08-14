(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni shares festival with local nursing home residents (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.14.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Sara Abrego 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    During the Bon Odori Festival - Yukata Experience, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and the local Japanese community honor those who pasted away. Marine Corporal Sara Abrego shared the experience at a local nursing home to see how Iwakuni preserves this tradition. This story contains soundbites from Mekei Watanabe and Army Staff Sgt. Milton Bridges.

