Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni shares festival with local nursing home residents (Radio)

During the Bon Odori Festival - Yukata Experience, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and the local Japanese community honor those who pasted away. Marine Corporal Sara Abrego shared the experience at a local nursing home to see how Iwakuni preserves this tradition. This story contains soundbites from Mekei Watanabe and Army Staff Sgt. Milton Bridges.
|08.14.2017
|08.21.2017 21:53
|Newscasts
|49112
|1708/DOD_104748281.mp3
|00:00:57
|2017
|Blues
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|1
|0
|0
|0
