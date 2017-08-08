Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting train with simulation drills to be prepared the second a call comes in. Marine Corporal Kate Busto rode along to see how firefighters respond to a call. This story includes soundbites from Sgt. Barry Bethea, Long Island, New York.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2017 03:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48948
|Filename:
|1708/DOD_104688048.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|LONG ISLAND, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine firefighters simulate C-130 crash (Radio), by Cpl Katelynn Busto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT