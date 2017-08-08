(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine firefighters simulate C-130 crash (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.08.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Katelynn Busto 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting train with simulation drills to be prepared the second a call comes in. Marine Corporal Kate Busto rode along to see how firefighters respond to a call. This story includes soundbites from Sgt. Barry Bethea, Long Island, New York.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine firefighters simulate C-130 crash (Radio), by Cpl Katelynn Busto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

