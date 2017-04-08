Expeditionary airfield systems technicians keep catching “birds”

Marines on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni continue to keep gear working smoothly by doing routine maintenance on the M-31 Marine Corps Expeditionary Aircraft Arresting Gear. Marine Corporal Emily Kirk went to see just how much elbow grease is really put into the maintenance. This story includes soundbites from Sgt. John Gonsoulin, Corpus Christi, Texas.