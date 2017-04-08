(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Expeditionary airfield systems technicians keep catching “birds”

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.04.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Emily Kirk 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Marines on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni continue to keep gear working smoothly by doing routine maintenance on the M-31 Marine Corps Expeditionary Aircraft Arresting Gear. Marine Corporal Emily Kirk went to see just how much elbow grease is really put into the maintenance. This story includes soundbites from Sgt. John Gonsoulin, Corpus Christi, Texas.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2017
    Date Posted: 08.07.2017 01:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48936
    Filename: 1708/DOD_104684109.mp3
    Length: 00:01:03
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expeditionary airfield systems technicians keep catching “birds”, by Cpl Emily Kirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

