Marine firefighters claim 2 Marine Corps-wide awards (Radio)

Excellence does not go unnoticed in the Marine Corps. That’s why Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting won two awards recognizing their achievements as a firefighting unit. Marine Corporal Kate Busto went to the fire department to find out how these awards are important for air station. This story includes sounbites from CWO4 Derek McCarthy, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.