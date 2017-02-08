(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine firefighters claim 2 Marine Corps-wide awards (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.02.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Katelynn Busto 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Excellence does not go unnoticed in the Marine Corps. That’s why Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting won two awards recognizing their achievements as a firefighting unit. Marine Corporal Kate Busto went to the fire department to find out how these awards are important for air station. This story includes sounbites from CWO4 Derek McCarthy, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine firefighters claim 2 Marine Corps-wide awards (Radio), by Cpl Katelynn Busto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

