Firefighters train without fire on fighter jets (Radio)

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting have a pretty big mission: fighting fires to save lives and equipment. But knowing where the fires are likely to start cuts down on rescue time. Marine Corporal Kate Busto went to the flight line to find the hazard points firefighters look for on the F/A-18 Hornet. This story includes soundbites from LCpl. Dahee Park, San Francisco, California.