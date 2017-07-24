(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Firefighters train without fire on fighter jets (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.24.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Katelynn Busto 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting have a pretty big mission: fighting fires to save lives and equipment. But knowing where the fires are likely to start cuts down on rescue time. Marine Corporal Kate Busto went to the flight line to find the hazard points firefighters look for on the F/A-18 Hornet. This story includes soundbites from LCpl. Dahee Park, San Francisco, California.

    This work, Firefighters train without fire on fighter jets (Radio), by Cpl Katelynn Busto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

