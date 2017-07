76th IBCT Mess Section at JRTC - Audio Story

LEAD-IN: COOKS DON'T ALWAYS GET THE LOVE THEY DESERVE. AS THE 76TH INFANTRY BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM GEARS UP AT THE JOINT READINESS TRAINING CENTER IN FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, THE COOKS ARE BUSIER THAN THEY'VE EVER BEEN.



SCRIPT:



ANNOUNCER:

COUNT TO SEVEN…



VOCAL EFFECT:

1…2…3…4…5…6…7



ANNONCER:

BY THE TIME YOU GET TO SEVEN, THE 76TH INFANTRY BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM MESS SECTION HAS FED ANOTHER PERSON, ACCORDING TO STAFF SERGEANT BRANDON HESS, A SEVENTEEN-YEAR ARMY COOK.



SSG HESS ACTUALITY:

We figured it out last night and it was three seconds every Soldier. That’s moving. We only have 300 seats in this chow hall.



ANNOUNCER:

WHY DOES IT HAVE TO MOVE SO FAST? THE COOKS ARE SERVING MORE THAN THREE THOUSAND, THREE HUNDRED PEOPLE IN A THREE-HOUR PERIOD FOR BREAKFAST AND DINNER EVERY SINGLE DAY! THE JOB IS SO BIG THAT FOUR MESS SECTIONS -- THREE FROM INDIANA AND ONE FROM CONECTICUT -- HAD TO BE BROUGHT TOGETHER TO DO IT. IT’S HOT WORK, GETTING UP TO OVER 150 DEGREES IN THE CONTAINERIZED KITCHEN THEY COOK OUT OF, IT’S ENDLESS WORK AS CREWS WORK AROUND THE CLOCK TO GET THE SOLDIERS FED, AND IT’S THANKLESS WORK. BUT STAFF SERGEANTS JUSTINE JONES OF ECHO COMPANY OF THE 113TH OUT OF INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, AND JEFFREY WALKER OF THE 319TH SUPPORT COMPANY OUT OF SOUTH BEND DO EVERYTHING THEY CAN TO KEEP THEIR COOKS EXCITED ABOUT THE JOB AHEAD.



SSG JONES ACTUALITY:

There’s a friendly competition between the crews. We timed how long it took a soldier to get from the back of the line, fed, and sat down with each of our lines.



SSG WALKER ACTUALITY:

Approximately 5 minutes and 47 seconds for one crew and 5 minutes and 55 seconds for the other.



ANNOUNCER:

BRIGADE COMMAND SERGEANT MAJOR STEVEN BISHOP IS A BIG FAN OF THE MESS SECTION, HAVING WATCHED THEM PERFORM A SEEMINGLY IMPOSSIBLE TASK.



CSM BISHOP ACTUALITY:

They’re cooking meals for more than 3,000 soldiers twice a day and getting them through that dining facility in 3 hours. How they do it, I don’t have a clue, but it’s fun to watch them and to see how much morale they have because they’re getting a chance to do their job.



ANNOUNCER:

THE 76TH INFANTRY BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM MESS SECTION KEEPS SOLDIERS FED AND IS A VITAL COMPONENT TO SUSTAINMENT IN THE FIELD. IF ANYBODY DOESN’T BELIEVE THAT THEY ARE SOME OF THE HARDEST WORKING SOLDIERS IN THE BRIGADE, STAFF SERGEANT HESS SAYS IT BEST…



SSG HESS ACTUALITY:

Come do our job for one day.



ANNOUNCER:

I’M MASTER SERGEANT BRAD STAGGS FOR THE 38TH INFANTRY DIVISION PUBLIC AFFAIRS.



OUTRO: THE 76TH WILL BE AT J-R-T-C THROUGH AUGUST 8TH BEFORE HEADING BACK TO INDIANA.