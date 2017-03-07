(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 trains using M67 fragmentation grenade

    FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    07.03.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Emily Kirk 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 flung live grenades during Eagle Wrath 2017 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan. Marine Corporal Emily Kirk went to the grenade pits and took cover to see how Marines implement their training.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 trains using M67 fragmentation grenade, by Cpl Emily Kirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

