Amphibious warfare means that water survival and rescue is a crucial component to maintain warfighting capabilities. Marine Corporal Kate Busto spoke with Japanese service members about their method of water related rescue tactics. This story includes soundbites from CPT Takayuki Amano.
This work, Japanese service members dive into water survival, rescue tactics (Radio), by Cpl Katelynn Busto, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
