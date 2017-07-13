(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Japanese service members dive into water survival, rescue tactics (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.13.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Katelynn Busto 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Amphibious warfare means that water survival and rescue is a crucial component to maintain warfighting capabilities. Marine Corporal Kate Busto spoke with Japanese service members about their method of water related rescue tactics. This story includes soundbites from CPT Takayuki Amano.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japanese service members dive into water survival, rescue tactics (Radio), by Cpl Katelynn Busto, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

