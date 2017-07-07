(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 conducts a mass casualty drill (Radio)

    Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 conducts a mass casualty drill (Radio)

    CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    07.07.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Emily Kirk 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Marines and Sailors from Iwakuni Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 work together to handle any casualties in a combat scenario environment during Eagle Wrath 2017. Marine Corporal Emily Kirk went to the scene to see how casualties are handled.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2017
    Date Posted: 07.09.2017 22:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48556
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104573728.mp3
    Length: 00:01:02
    Year 2017
    Genre News
    Location: CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 conducts a mass casualty drill (Radio), by Cpl Emily Kirk, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    corpsman
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    United States Marine Corps
    Iwakuni
    Navy
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    US Marines
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Wing Support Squadron 171
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT