Marines and Sailors from Iwakuni Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 work together to handle any casualties in a combat scenario environment during Eagle Wrath 2017. Marine Corporal Emily Kirk went to the scene to see how casualties are handled.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2017 22:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48556
|Filename:
|1707/DOD_104573728.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 conducts a mass casualty drill (Radio), by Cpl Emily Kirk, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT