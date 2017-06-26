(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Talk with Charlie

    AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2017

    Audio by Jason Tudor 

    Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center

    Customer Service at CNVAMC

    Talk with Charlie is dedicated to bringing Veterans in the CSRA informative and education conversations about medical center process, patient care, access, and much more. The podcast is released every other week and is available through DVIDSHub, iTunes and on the CNVAMC Facebook page.

    Public Domain. For more information, call 706-733-0188 ext 1733 or email vhaaugpublicaffairs@va.gov. Music courtesy ramblinglibrarian via CC Mixter

    Georgia
    VA
    podcast
    Augusta
    Medical Center
    Veterans
    Customer Service
    VAMC

