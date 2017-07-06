Talk with Charlie

Veteran Suicide Prevention Discussion



Talk with Charlie is dedicated to bringing Veterans in the CSRA informative and education conversations about medical center process, patient care, access, and much more. The podcast is released every other week and is available through DVIDSHub, iTunes and on the CNVAMC Facebook page.



Public Domain. For more information, call 706-733-0188 ext 1733 or email vhaaugpublicaffairs@va.gov. Music courtesy ramblinglibrarian via CC Mixter