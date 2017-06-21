Two additional hot refueling stations added to Iwakuni flight line (RADIO)

Getting jets and planes back into the air fast is an invaluable service that the fueling stations on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan offer. LCpl. Calvin Hilt went to the flight line to find out what the addition of two more hot pit stations will do for our combat readiness. This story includes soundbites from Raoul Bolduc.