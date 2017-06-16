Marines test and repair engines to keep jets flying high (RADIO)

Flying aircraft requires everything to work perfectly. Pilots can thank the Test Cell Operators on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni for their functioning jets. Lance Corporal Calvin Hilt went to the flight line to find out how they test the most sensitive parts of our most advanced equipment. This story includes soundbites from Pfc. Travis Heathcock, Leakesville, Mississippi and LCpl Alexander Simon, St. Louis, Missouri.