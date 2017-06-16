(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines test and repair engines to keep jets flying high (RADIO)

    Marines test and repair engines to keep jets flying high (RADIO)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.16.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Calvin Hilt 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Flying aircraft requires everything to work perfectly. Pilots can thank the Test Cell Operators on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni for their functioning jets. Lance Corporal Calvin Hilt went to the flight line to find out how they test the most sensitive parts of our most advanced equipment. This story includes soundbites from Pfc. Travis Heathcock, Leakesville, Mississippi and LCpl Alexander Simon, St. Louis, Missouri.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines test and repair engines to keep jets flying high (RADIO), by LCpl Calvin Hilt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

