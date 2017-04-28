(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News: 28 Apr 2017

    Air Force Radio News: 28 Apr 2017

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Traci Keller 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: The Air Force has updated the policy on females getting out of the military after having a baby and Exercise Max Thunder at Kunsan Air Base, Korea has wrapped up.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2017
    Date Posted: 04.28.2017 14:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47721
    Filename: 1704/DOD_104310603.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 11

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News: 28 Apr 2017, by SSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Radio
    News
    Korea
    Kunsan
    DMA
    Air Force
    Airman
    Air Force Radio News

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT