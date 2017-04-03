(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Military Culinary Arts Competition

    Military Culinary Arts Competition

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Audio by Sgt. Fred Brown 

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Knifes, mixing bowls and the 245 service members who own them descended upon Fort Lee, Virginia for the 42nd Annual Military Culinary Arts Competition. Culinary teams competed in both individual and team events march 4 to march 9th, with participants coming from all five services and even from across the globe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 22:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47090
    Filename: 1703/DOD_104146781.mp3
    Length: 00:02:06
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Culinary Arts Competition, by SGT Fred Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Radio
    General
    Food
    Virginia
    Cooking
    Quartermaster
    Chefs
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Soldiers
    Fort Lee
    Military
    Air Force
    Culinary Arts
    Marines
    Army
    American Culinary Federation
    42nd Annual Military Culinary Arts Competition
    Knifes
    Mixing bowls

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT