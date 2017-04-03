Knifes, mixing bowls and the 245 service members who own them descended upon Fort Lee, Virginia for the 42nd Annual Military Culinary Arts Competition. Culinary teams competed in both individual and team events march 4 to march 9th, with participants coming from all five services and even from across the globe.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 22:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47090
|Filename:
|1703/DOD_104146781.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Military Culinary Arts Competition, by SGT Fred Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT