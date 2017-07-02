Former Alaska Lt Governor Mead Treadwell was a guest speaker at an Arctic Security Workshop, Feb. 6-7, 2017. Treadwell sat down and with Marshall Center 's Joe Vann, program director in Countering Transnational Organized Crime, and answered our questions on Arctic Security.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 10:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47050
|Filename:
|1703/DOD_104134393.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:32
|Artist
|George C Marshall Center
|Year
|Marc
|Genre
|MC Conversation Podcast
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, Marshall Center Conversations Podcast: Interview with Mead Treadwell, former Alaska Lt. Governor, by James Brooks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT