    Marshall Center Conversations Podcast: Interview with Mead Treadwell, former Alaska Lt. Governor

    Marshall Center Conversations Podcast: Interview with Mead Treadwell, former Alaska Lt. Governor

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    02.07.2017

    Audio by James Brooks 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    Former Alaska Lt Governor Mead Treadwell was a guest speaker at an Arctic Security Workshop, Feb. 6-7, 2017. Treadwell sat down and with Marshall Center 's Joe Vann, program director in Countering Transnational Organized Crime, and answered our questions on Arctic Security.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 10:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47050
    Filename: 1703/DOD_104134393.mp3
    Length: 00:25:32
    Artist George C Marshall Center
    Year Marc
    Genre MC Conversation Podcast
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marshall Center Conversations Podcast: Interview with Mead Treadwell, former Alaska Lt. Governor, by James Brooks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    climate change
    Russia
    polar

