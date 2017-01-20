(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marshall Center Conversations Podcast: Interview with Jamie Shea, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Emerging Security Challenges

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    01.20.2017

    Audio by James Brooks 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    Marshall Center Conversations podcast interviews NATO Deputy
    Assistant Secretary General for Emerging Security Challenges
    Dr. Jamie Shea on the current state of the NATO alliance and his
    opinions regarding its relevance in today's security environment.
    He is interviewed by Marshall Center Dean Andrew Michta.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marshall Center Conversations Podcast: Interview with Jamie Shea, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Emerging Security Challenges, by James Brooks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NATO
    Alliance
    Trump

