Marshall Center Conversations podcast interviews NATO Deputy
Assistant Secretary General for Emerging Security Challenges
Dr. Jamie Shea on the current state of the NATO alliance and his
opinions regarding its relevance in today's security environment.
He is interviewed by Marshall Center Dean Andrew Michta.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 04:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46592
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_104029484.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:58
|Artist
|George C. Marshall Center
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marshall Center Conversations Podcast: Interview with Jamie Shea, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Emerging Security Challenges, by James Brooks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT