All American Legacy Podcast Episode 2 - First Contact

In this week's All American Legacy Podcast, we discuss the Division's entry to the Great War.



In our first segment, Master Sgt. Patrick Malone talks to Division Historian and All American Legacy co-host, Lt. Col. Joe Buccino, about how the Division's legacy in WWII over-shadows our service in WWI. To help shed some light on that service, Malone discusses the composition of the Division in 1917 and their movement to Europe to train to enter the war.



Jonathan Casey, archivist at the National WWI Museum, tells us about the first days of the 82nd Division in the war. Learn more about the National WWI Museum by visiting their page at https://www.theworldwar.org

The second segment takes us to St. Mihiel, where the 82nd was baptized into the horrible crucible of warfare.



Lt. Col. Joe Buccino reminds us that the Division's service in St. Mihiel was the first major milestone in the war and should be a celebrated part of our history. St. Mihiel was the first major offensive in WWI led by American soldiers and couldn't have happened without the 82nd Division.



See what it was like for the American troops in this archived video from France in Sept. 1918 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ddkjbvwWSI



In the horrific battle that would follow, the All Americans are called to advance. As part of that advance, we're introduced to Lt. Col. Emory Pike, our first ever Medal of Honor recipient. St. Mihiel was the Division's first D-Day and should be remembered in the same breath as the more widely-recognized D-Day of WWII.



The All American Legacy Podcast tells the story of the 82nd through its 100 year history. It is produced by the 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs Office and hosted by Master Sgt. Patrick Malone, Lt. Col. Joe Buccino, Staff Sgt. Will Reinier, and more!



Do you have a suggestion for the show? Email us at allamericanlegacy@gmail.com.



You can also connect with us on social media at www.facebook.com/82ndAirborneDivision and www.twitter.com/82ndABNDiv Tweet at us using #AALegacy and we'll give you a shout out in our next show notes!



Make sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or where ever you listen to podcasts. Leave a rating and review and share this with your friends. Join us every Tuesday as we bring you weekly episodes from the center of the military universe - Fort Bragg.