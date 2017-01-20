Marshall Center Conversations Podcast: Interview with Ioan Pascu, Vice President of European Union Parliament

The Baltic Region of Europe was the focus of a tailored seminar for parliamentarians held at the Marshall Center, Jan. 19-20. Newly elected parliamentarians from Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia spent three days discussing national security topics with some very influential people. One of those speakers was Dr. Ioan Pascu--Vice President of the European Parliament.



Dr. Valbona Zeneli, program director for Black Sea and Eurasia sat down with Pascu to ask him about European Security in this region. Among the items he discussed were EU resolutions to tackle the deteriorating security situation in the region, what changes in EU and American leadership mean, and the future of NATO.



Pascu is a regular speaker at the Marshall Center. He is a Romanian politician and is a former Minister of Defense. With nearly a decade of service in the European Parliament he has certainly seen many changes and developments.