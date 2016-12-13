Columbia River System

Webinar for Columbia River System Operations EIS. This is an AUDIO-Only recording. There is an accompanying video with the recording from another Webinar session. These electronic meetings were hosted for those unable to attend one of the 16 face‐to‐face meetings, which were scheduled across the Pacific Northwest from October through early January. A presentation on current system operations and a question and answer session were part of the webinar. Webinar viewers are encouraged to submit comments through the crso.info website or other avenues listed on the website.