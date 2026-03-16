U.S. Army Soldiers and Republic of Korea (ROK) forces conduct a casualty care and evacuation exercise, Dragon Lift, as part of Freedom Shield 26 in Daejeon, South Korea, March 18, 2026. The exercise enhances Republic of Korea-U.S. medical readiness by practicing synchronized patient care and coordinated ground transport evacuation. U.S. and ROK forces transported simulated casualties from Camp Stanley to Daejeon Armed Forces Hospital using a high-speed rail train and military ambulances. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Luciano Alcala)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 06:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999995
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-KB025-3587
|Filename:
|DOD_111581961
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army, Republic of Korea forces strengthen medical readiness in joint drill, B-roll 1/2, by CPL Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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