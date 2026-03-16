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    U.S. Army, Republic of Korea forces strengthen medical readiness in joint drill, B-roll 1/2

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    SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2026

    Video by Cpl. Luciano Alcala 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Republic of Korea (ROK) forces conduct a casualty care and evacuation exercise, Dragon Lift, as part of Freedom Shield 26 in Daejeon, South Korea, March 18, 2026. The exercise enhances Republic of Korea-U.S. medical readiness by practicing synchronized patient care and coordinated ground transport evacuation. U.S. and ROK forces transported simulated casualties from Camp Stanley to Daejeon Armed Forces Hospital using a high-speed rail train and military ambulances. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Luciano Alcala)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 06:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999995
    VIRIN: 260318-A-KB025-3587
    Filename: DOD_111581961
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: KR

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    This work, U.S. Army, Republic of Korea forces strengthen medical readiness in joint drill, B-roll 1/2, by CPL Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Department of War
    Readiness and Lethality
    US Army
    FreedomShield26
    DragonLift26

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