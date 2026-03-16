U.S. Army, Republic of Korea forces strengthen medical readiness in joint drill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999992" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers and Republic of Korea (ROK) forces conduct a casualty care and evacuation exercise, Dragon Lift, as part of Freedom Shield 26 in Daejeon, South Korea, March 18, 2026. The exercise enhances Republic of Korea-U.S. medical readiness by practicing synchronized patient care and coordinated ground transport evacuation. U.S. and ROK forces transported simulated casualties from Camp Stanley to Daejeon Armed Forces Hospital using a high-speed rail train and military ambulances. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Luciano Alcala)