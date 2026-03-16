56th RQS executes hoist training with Swedish Rangers

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, and Swedish air force rangers assigned to the 17th Wing based out of Ronneby, Sweden, execute hoist and rappelling operations during Exercise Cold Response 26 in Norway, March 13, 2026. The HH-60W Jolly Green II extends recovery reach and survivability in contested environments, enabling combat-ready personnel to operate more effectively in austere Arctic conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 06:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999988
|VIRIN:
|260313-F-MC941-5969
|Filename:
|DOD_111581930
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|BARDUFOSS, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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