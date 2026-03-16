56th RQS executes hoist training with Swedish Rangers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999988" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, and Swedish air force rangers assigned to the 17th Wing based out of Ronneby, Sweden, execute hoist and rappelling operations during Exercise Cold Response 26 in Norway, March 13, 2026. The HH-60W Jolly Green II extends recovery reach and survivability in contested environments, enabling combat-ready personnel to operate more effectively in austere Arctic conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)