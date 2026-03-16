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    56th RQS executes hoist training with Swedish Rangers

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    BARDUFOSS, NORWAY

    03.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, and Swedish air force rangers assigned to the 17th Wing based out of Ronneby, Sweden, execute hoist and rappelling operations during Exercise Cold Response 26 in Norway, March 13, 2026. The HH-60W Jolly Green II extends recovery reach and survivability in contested environments, enabling combat-ready personnel to operate more effectively in austere Arctic conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 06:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999988
    VIRIN: 260313-F-MC941-5969
    Filename: DOD_111581930
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: BARDUFOSS, NO

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    This work, 56th RQS executes hoist training with Swedish Rangers, by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Cold Response
    56th RQS
    Swedish Rangers
    CORE26
    The High North

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