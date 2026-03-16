(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th ARW operates during Cold Response 26

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORWAY

    03.17.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Airmen from the 100th Air Refueling Wing supported Exercise Cold Response 26 by operating two KC-135 Stratotankers out of Sola Air Base, Norway, from six to 20 March.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 05:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999980
    VIRIN: 260317-F-BW249-1001
    Filename: DOD_111581893
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW operates during Cold Response 26, by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OTAN
    shouldertoshoulder
    StrongerTogether
    ColdResponse
    NATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video