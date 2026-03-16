100th ARW operates during Cold Response 26

Airmen from the 100th Air Refueling Wing supported Exercise Cold Response 26 by operating two KC-135 Stratotankers out of Sola Air Base, Norway, from six to 20 March.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 05:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999980
|VIRIN:
|260317-F-BW249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111581893
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|NO
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|0
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