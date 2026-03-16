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    Pacific Update - Beverly Midnight 26 Cargo Loading - NO GRAPHICS

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    JAPAN

    03.14.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Airmen from the 374th Airlift Wing demonstrated precision and teamwork as they loaded cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules, assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron on March 15th, 2026. This critical task, part of Beverly Midnight 26, showcases the seamless integration and efficiency required to maintain a high state of operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 02:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999971
    VIRIN: 260315-F-AR133-1002
    Filename: DOD_111581691
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

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    This work, Pacific Update - Beverly Midnight 26 Cargo Loading - NO GRAPHICS, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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