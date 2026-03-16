Airmen from the 374th Airlift Wing demonstrated precision and teamwork as they loaded cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules, assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron on March 15th, 2026. This critical task, part of Beverly Midnight 26, showcases the seamless integration and efficiency required to maintain a high state of operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 02:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999971
|VIRIN:
|260315-F-AR133-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111581691
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update - Beverly Midnight 26 Cargo Loading - NO GRAPHICS, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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