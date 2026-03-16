Pacific Update - Beverly Midnight Cargo Loading

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999970" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the 374th Airlift Wing demonstrated precision and teamwork as they loaded cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules, assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron on March 15th, 2026. This critical task, part of Beverly Midnight 26, showcases the seamless integration and efficiency required to maintain a high state of operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy)