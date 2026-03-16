Beverly Midnight Joint Inspection (B-ROLL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999968" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 730th Air Mobility Squadron and the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron work together to conduct a joint inspection for the Beverly Midnight exercise on Yokota Air Base on March 9th. This joint inspection is crucial for the mission to ensure the cargo's air worthiness before operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)