The 730th Air Mobility Squadron and the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron work together to conduct a joint inspection for the Beverly Midnight exercise on Yokota Air Base on March 9th. This joint inspection is crucial for the mission to ensure the cargo's air worthiness before operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 00:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999964
|VIRIN:
|260318-F-BU960-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111581639
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Beverly Midnight Joint Inspection, by A1C Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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