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    USS Cincinnati Visits Ream Cambodia

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    JAPAN

    01.26.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez 

    AFN Yokosuka

    Independent-Variant littoral combat ship (LCS) USS Cincinnati arrived in Ream Naval Base, Cambodia, this is the first time an LCS has moored pierside at Ream Naval Base, Jan. 24, 2026. Cincinnati is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The purpose of the port visit is to resume routine operations and enhance maritime security.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 23:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 999959
    VIRIN: 260127-N-HE057-1001
    Filename: DOD_111581583
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

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    This work, USS Cincinnati Visits Ream Cambodia, by PO2 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    cambodia
    Ream Naval Base
    INDOPACOM
    USS Cincinnati (LCS 20)
    AFN

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