USS Cincinnati Visits Ream Cambodia

Independent-Variant littoral combat ship (LCS) USS Cincinnati arrived in Ream Naval Base, Cambodia, this is the first time an LCS has moored pierside at Ream Naval Base, Jan. 24, 2026. Cincinnati is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The purpose of the port visit is to resume routine operations and enhance maritime security.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 23:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|999959
|VIRIN:
|260127-N-HE057-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111581583
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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