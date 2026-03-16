USS Cincinnati Visits Ream Cambodia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999959" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Independent-Variant littoral combat ship (LCS) USS Cincinnati arrived in Ream Naval Base, Cambodia, this is the first time an LCS has moored pierside at Ream Naval Base, Jan. 24, 2026. Cincinnati is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The purpose of the port visit is to resume routine operations and enhance maritime security.