Jungle Warfare Training with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force BRoll Collection

U.S. service members conduct joint jungle warfare training alongside members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force at Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan. This footage was compiled for release to a Japanese news agency and contains footage from Feb. 26, 2021; Feb. 25, 2024; Feb. 26, 2024. The video was edited and uploaded on Mar. 16, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tyler Andrews and Josue Marquez. Edited by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 20:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999939
|VIRIN:
|260316-M-M0251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111581360
|Length:
|00:07:25
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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