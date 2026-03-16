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    Jungle Warfare Training with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force BRoll Collection

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.14.2026

    Video by Cpl. Alexander Devereux 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. service members conduct joint jungle warfare training alongside members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force at Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan. This footage was compiled for release to a Japanese news agency and contains footage from Feb. 26, 2021; Feb. 25, 2024; Feb. 26, 2024. The video was edited and uploaded on Mar. 16, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tyler Andrews and Josue Marquez. Edited by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 20:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999939
    VIRIN: 260316-M-M0251-1001
    Filename: DOD_111581360
    Length: 00:07:25
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, Jungle Warfare Training with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force BRoll Collection, by Cpl Alexander Devereux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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