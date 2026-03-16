Jungle Warfare Training with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force BRoll Collection

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999939" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members conduct joint jungle warfare training alongside members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force at Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan. This footage was compiled for release to a Japanese news agency and contains footage from Feb. 26, 2021; Feb. 25, 2024; Feb. 26, 2024. The video was edited and uploaded on Mar. 16, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tyler Andrews and Josue Marquez. Edited by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)