(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Update - 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Beverly Midnight 26-2 - NO GRAPHICS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.09.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Alana Wright 

    AFN Tokyo

    This Pacific Update video highlights the 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron during the Beverly Midnight 26-2 exercise on Yokota Air Base. The unit performed routine aircraft maintenance to ensure mission readiness in a simulated contingency environment.

    - NO GRAPHICS
    - SrA Alana Wright
    REPORTING 00:00:00:18

    - SSgt Jericho Posadas
    374TH AMXS Journeyman
    INTERVIEWEE 00:00:15:02

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 00:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999938
    VIRIN: 260309-F-EX148-8642
    Filename: DOD_111581351
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Update - 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Beverly Midnight 26-2 - NO GRAPHICS, by SrA Alana Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video