Pacific Update - 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Beverly Midnight 26-2 - NO GRAPHICS

This Pacific Update video highlights the 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron during the Beverly Midnight 26-2 exercise on Yokota Air Base. The unit performed routine aircraft maintenance to ensure mission readiness in a simulated contingency environment.
- NO GRAPHICS
- SrA Alana Wright
REPORTING 00:00:00:18
- SSgt Jericho Posadas
374TH AMXS Journeyman
INTERVIEWEE 00:00:15:02
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 00:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999938
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-EX148-8642
|Filename:
|DOD_111581351
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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