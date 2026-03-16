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    Pacific Update - 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Beverly Midnight 26-2

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    JAPAN

    03.09.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Alana Wright 

    AFN Tokyo

    This Pacific Update B-Roll covers the 374th AMXS during the Beverly Midnight 26-2 exercise on Yokota Air Base. The unit performed routine aircraft maintenance to ensure mission readiness in a simulated contingency environment.

    - BROLL

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 00:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999937
    VIRIN: 260309-F-EX148-2756
    Filename: DOD_111581343
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Update - 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Beverly Midnight 26-2, by SrA Alana Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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