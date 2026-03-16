This Pacific Update B-Roll covers the 374th AMXS during the Beverly Midnight 26-2 exercise on Yokota Air Base. The unit performed routine aircraft maintenance to ensure mission readiness in a simulated contingency environment.
- BROLL
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 00:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999937
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-EX148-2756
|Filename:
|DOD_111581343
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Update - 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Beverly Midnight 26-2, by SrA Alana Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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