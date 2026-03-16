Combatant Commanders, Civilian Leaders Testify On Fiscal Year 2027 Strategic Forces

Space Force Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander of U.S. Space Command; Air Force Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command; Navy Adm. Richard Correll, commander of U.S. Strategic Command; Marc Berkowitz, assistant secretary of war for space policy; and Robert Kadlec, assistant secretary of war for nuclear deterrence, testify on strategic forces posture for fiscal year 2027 during a House Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, March 17, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 18:35
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|999933
|Filename:
|DOD_111581254
|Length:
|01:17:08
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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