Combatant Commanders, Civilian Leaders Testify On Fiscal Year 2027 Strategic Forces

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999933" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Space Force Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander of U.S. Space Command; Air Force Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command; Navy Adm. Richard Correll, commander of U.S. Strategic Command; Marc Berkowitz, assistant secretary of war for space policy; and Robert Kadlec, assistant secretary of war for nuclear deterrence, testify on strategic forces posture for fiscal year 2027 during a House Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, March 17, 2026.