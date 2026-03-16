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    Combatant Commanders, Civilian Leaders Testify On Fiscal Year 2027 Strategic Forces

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Space Force Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander of U.S. Space Command; Air Force Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command; Navy Adm. Richard Correll, commander of U.S. Strategic Command; Marc Berkowitz, assistant secretary of war for space policy; and Robert Kadlec, assistant secretary of war for nuclear deterrence, testify on strategic forces posture for fiscal year 2027 during a House Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, March 17, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 18:35
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 999933
    Filename: DOD_111581254
    Length: 01:17:08
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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