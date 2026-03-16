CNO delivers remarks at McAleese FY27 Defense Programs Conference

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999930" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle delivered remarks at the McAleese FY27 Defense Programs Conference in Arlington, Virginia, outlining the strategic vision shaping the future of the U.S. Navy.



Speaking to leaders from industry, academia, and government, the CNO discussed the increasingly complex security environment and the Navy’s response through the newly-released U.S. Navy Fighting Instructions. He highlighted the need for a fleet that can adapt, scale, and fight across the spectrum of conflict—enabled by concepts like Hedge Strategy, tailored force packages, and deeper collaboration with industry to deliver capability to the Fleet at the speed of relevance.