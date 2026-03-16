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    CNO delivers remarks at McAleese FY27 Defense Programs Conference

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle delivered remarks at the McAleese FY27 Defense Programs Conference in Arlington, Virginia, outlining the strategic vision shaping the future of the U.S. Navy.

    Speaking to leaders from industry, academia, and government, the CNO discussed the increasingly complex security environment and the Navy’s response through the newly-released U.S. Navy Fighting Instructions. He highlighted the need for a fleet that can adapt, scale, and fight across the spectrum of conflict—enabled by concepts like Hedge Strategy, tailored force packages, and deeper collaboration with industry to deliver capability to the Fleet at the speed of relevance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 17:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 999930
    VIRIN: 260317-N-PC065-3002
    Filename: DOD_111581225
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

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    TAGS

    CNO
    Leadership
    Conference

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