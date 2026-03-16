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    Cold Response 26 | Capt. Cole Olmschenk Interview

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    ORLAND, NORWAY

    03.10.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Cole Olmschenk, 493rd Fighter Squadron chief of standards and evaluations, discusses the 48th Fighter Wing's participation in Exercise Cold Response 26 at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 11, 2026. Exercise Cold Response 26 leveraged decades of combined experience, mutual understanding and the long-standing partnership between Allied nations to seamlessly integrate forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Elizabeth Davis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 17:10
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 999928
    VIRIN: 260311-F-TX306-1002
    Filename: DOD_111581168
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: ORLAND, NO

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    This work, Cold Response 26 | Capt. Cole Olmschenk Interview, by SSgt Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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