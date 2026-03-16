Cold Response 26 | Capt. Cole Olmschenk Interview

U.S. Air Force Capt. Cole Olmschenk, 493rd Fighter Squadron chief of standards and evaluations, discusses the 48th Fighter Wing's participation in Exercise Cold Response 26 at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 11, 2026. Exercise Cold Response 26 leveraged decades of combined experience, mutual understanding and the long-standing partnership between Allied nations to seamlessly integrate forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Elizabeth Davis)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 17:10
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|999928
|VIRIN:
|260311-F-TX306-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111581168
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|ORLAND, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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