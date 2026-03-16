On Mar. 7, 2026, Soldiers from Fort Bliss presented the colors during the season opening match for El Paso Locomotive FC in El Paso, Texas. The presentation of the colors is a long-standing military tradition that honors the nation and those who serve. Staff Sgt. Leroy Mathis, Fort Bliss Color Guard NCOIC, spoke with Crista Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs about how he feels leading a group of soldiers in this time honored custom. Prior to kickoff, the Fort Bliss Color Guard took the field before thousands of fans as the national anthem played, marking a moment of pride, patriotism, and connection between the Army and the local community.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 16:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999927
|VIRIN:
|260307-A-PT036-3789
|PIN:
|395874
|Filename:
|DOD_111581166
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Bliss Color Guard Presents the Colors at El Paso Locomotive FC Season Opener, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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