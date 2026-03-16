Fort Bliss Color Guard Presents the Colors at El Paso Locomotive FC Season Opener

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999927" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On Mar. 7, 2026, Soldiers from Fort Bliss presented the colors during the season opening match for El Paso Locomotive FC in El Paso, Texas. The presentation of the colors is a long-standing military tradition that honors the nation and those who serve. Staff Sgt. Leroy Mathis, Fort Bliss Color Guard NCOIC, spoke with Crista Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs about how he feels leading a group of soldiers in this time honored custom. Prior to kickoff, the Fort Bliss Color Guard took the field before thousands of fans as the national anthem played, marking a moment of pride, patriotism, and connection between the Army and the local community.