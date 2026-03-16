U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dustin Merritt, 493rd Fighter Squadron commander, discusses the 48th Fighter Wing's participation in Exercise Cold Response 26 at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 11, 2026. The exercise focused on discipline and trust between nations, demonstrating a commitment to the collective defense of the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Elizabeth Davis)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 17:10
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|999926
|VIRIN:
|260311-F-TX306-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111581153
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|ORLAND, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cold Response 26 | Lt. Col. Dustin Merritt Interview, by SSgt Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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