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    Cold Response 26 | Lt. Col. Dustin Merritt Interview

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    ORLAND, NORWAY

    03.10.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dustin Merritt, 493rd Fighter Squadron commander, discusses the 48th Fighter Wing's participation in Exercise Cold Response 26 at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 11, 2026. The exercise focused on discipline and trust between nations, demonstrating a commitment to the collective defense of the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Elizabeth Davis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 17:10
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 999926
    VIRIN: 260311-F-TX306-1001
    Filename: DOD_111581153
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: ORLAND, NO

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    This work, Cold Response 26 | Lt. Col. Dustin Merritt Interview, by SSgt Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Cold Response
    F-35 Lightning II
    48th Fighter Wing
    NATO

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