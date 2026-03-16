B-roll of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard and 146th Contingency Response Flight, California Air National Guard, train to conduct security operations, airfield assessment and engage with simulated opposing forces during Sentry South 26-2 exercise at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, Feb. 25, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 16:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999921
|VIRIN:
|260225-Z-MF014-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111581123
|Length:
|00:08:56
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-roll of 156th CRG and 146th CRF conduct airfield assessment at Sentry South 26-2, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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